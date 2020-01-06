Senior Chrissy Hughes came away with the Red Hawks’ top finish of the day as Milton finished fourth at the Emerald Classic Saturday, Jan. 4, in Waterford.
Milton scored 131.775 points, while defending Division 1 state champions Franklin Co-op took first with 141.375 points in the seven-team invitational.
“I think a fourth-place finish is pretty respectable at this meet,” Milton head coach Kristine Farnsworth said. “They were real top-tier teams there.
“We haven’t had a meet since before Christmas. It was nice to be able to get back into meet mode and still score in the 130s. I was really happy with that.”
Hughes placed sixth overall out of 33 competitors in the vault, scoring an 8.45.
“She doesn’t have the most technically difficult routine, but it’s extremely clean,” Farnsworth said. “She just hit a really nice landing on it. It was a nice score.
“It was nice for her as a senior to get up on the podium and represent Milton/Edgerton.”
Senior Caroline Burki also made the top 10 with an eighth-place finish, collecting an 8.3.
Freshman Tyra Ripley and sophomore Brooke Girard tied for 16th place with 8.125s.
Burki led Milton on the floor exercise, finishing ninth and recording a score of 8.75. Girard placed 13th on the event with an 8.5
Olstad had the Red Hawks’ top finish on the uneven bars, scoring an 8.525. Freshman Hannah Dunk came in 16th with a score of 8.05.
On the balance beam, Girard placed 11th with an 8.85. Two spots behind was Olstad with an 8.8. Junior Josie Hasenstab finished 15th with a score of 8.525.
“Beam was our first event of the day, first round, first team,” Farnsworth said. “Beam is an event that can either make or break you.
“We had a really strong team performance.”
The Red Hawks had their best team score on the beam with a 34.2.
Olstad finished eighth in the all-around competition with a 33.275. Girard and Burki placed ninth and 10th with scores of 33.025 and 32.1, respectively.
The Red Hawks will host Watertown in a Badger South Conference dual Thursday, Jan. 9, in Milton.
