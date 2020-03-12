The Milton High School Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band earned 1st ratings from all three Wisconsin School Music Association adjudicators today.
Milton High School hosted the Concert Music Festival.
The MHS wind ensemble competes in Class A while the symphonic band competes in Class B.
According to MHS Director of Bands Nathan Pierce, “This was the 11th year in a row that the top concert ensemble has earned the highest possible rating at large group festival.”
The festival draws concert bands and choirs from Beaver Dam High School, Reedsburg Area High School, Sauk Prairie High School and Stoughton High School.
Each band will be judged against itself using a rubric of standards.
WSMA music festivals support school music programs as part of a comprehensive education by encouraging the study of quality music literature; motivating students to prepare and perform to the best of their abilities; improving students’ understanding of music literature and concepts (performance through understanding) and providing a performance assessment to improve individual and group achievement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.