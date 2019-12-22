With 2020 vision, a look back at 2019 shows housing in Milton got a lift.
Phasing it in
Much of Milton’s housing momentum finds its inception in 2017, when Janesville-based Red Hawk Farms residential subdivision developer Forster Construction, LLC, entered into a developer’s agreement with the city of Milton to divide 22 acres into 33 quarter- and half-acre lots. The acreage is within Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) District No. 10, on the city’s south side.
The land was formerly part of a 160-acre agricultural piece known locally as Pierce Farms. The developer’s plan broke the project into two phases, with 13 lots created within the first phase and 20 lots created within the second, occupying a total of 18 acres of the developer’s land. A third phase, added last December, allowed an additional 11 lots to be platted on the remaining four acres.
While addressing members of the Janesville League of Women Voters in January, City Administrator Al Hulick said between 2008 and 2018, the city had no residential subdivision plats. In 2019, he said, Red Hawk Farms platted 44. A 25-lot subdivision also was being considered on the city’s north side, he said, bringing the year’s potential for new home builds to 69.
As the Red Hawk Farms’ phases developed, roads and infrastructure were built and dedicated to the city as public improvements, signaling a readiness to bring occupants into subdivision homes. Phase 1 improvements were accepted by the city last December. Phase 2 improvements were accepted in March. Additional third phase improvements were accepted in November.
Speaking with the Milton Courier last December, Hulick said Milton-based developer Capital Asset Investments, LLC,had purchased 47 acres, which also were formerly part of Pierce Farms, but a preliminary plat had not yet been submitted.
Increased opportunities for development brought the return of an old discussion, Hulick said, revolving around the need to extend the sanitary sewer collection system to the city’s south side. Developing that side of the city required a “lift” or pumping station, associated piping to connect it with the city’s existing sewer system, and some upgrades to accommodate increased flow to the city’s Lift Station No. 4, a point near which new components of the south side system would connect with the citywide system.
The cost of the project was $1.2 million.
In April, city officials announced that First Community Bank Milton and Bank of Milton would each lend the city $612,500 at 3.25% interest with a 10-year maximum repayment plan. Monies used to pay the debt will come from TIF districts, city officials have said.
With financing in place and the advance of warm weather, Lift Station No. 12, designed to open to development some 225 acres of undeveloped land, was built on Parkview Drive. Over the summer, pipes were laid from Parkview, through Crossridge Park, along Arthur Drive, connecting with Lift Station No. 4 near city hall on South Janesville Street.
A multiplex in Milton
In January, while addressing the league of women voters and looking at the broader regional housing shortage, Hulick said while single-family starts were growing, multifamily homes continued to be a challenge, citing the region’s largest challenge as affordable housing.
In August, the Milton city council approved a TIF agreement with Red Hawk Apartments of Milton, LLC. The developer plans to build a 108-unit apartment complex on a 12.61-acre portion of land along Parkview Drive. The land was part of the 47-acre parcel earlier purchased by Capital Asset Investments. Illinois-based Yost Enterprises is a co-developer of the project.
Once completed, Hulick said, the project would be among the first to benefit from the new lift station.
Preliminary plans approved by the city in April call for the project to be developed in two phases: the first includes three 36-unit buildings to be built on 7.6 acres and a second will utilize 5.12 acres although specifics about building footprints remain undetermined.
Recreational facilities and a parking structure also are planned as part of the first phase.
Upon its completion, the agreement stipulates, the property must have an increased real property valuation and assessment of not less than $12.6 million. The city will offer an annual TIF incentive of $252,000 for a 10-year period beginning in August of 2023. The agreement further stipulates that the project must be completed by March 21, 2021
North side development
Coming before the city’s plan commission in June, North Janesville Street landowners Matt and Candie Bonson were met with frustration during a public hearing as several Nelson Avenue residents shared their concerns with the couple’s plans to build a three-phase, 31 lot subdivision on a 15-acre parcel behind their street.
Residents cited housing density and stormwater management as chief among their concerns.
In November, the city approved a preliminary plat and developer’s agreement for the first phase, which calls for nine quarter-acre lots on 4.5 acres. In November, Matt Bonson told the Courier that he and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources were discussing the placement of three stormwater management basins, two of which will be built within the first phase of the project.
A final first-phase plat must be presented to and approved by the city before work can begin, Bonson said. He hoped to have the final plan ready in early 2020, he said.
Residential Exterior Improvement Program continued
This year saw the inception of a new matching grant program in Milton, designed to help residents improve the exteriors of their homes. Approved by council in February, the program was created to offer similar assistance to homeowners as the city’s Façade Grant Program offers to businesses. Labeling the façade grant program a success, city officials said the program has helped over 30 property owners within the last decade. The residential improvement program is funded through TIF dollars and received $25,000 this year, with individual grants capped at $5,000.
The city began accepting residential improvement grant applications in April. Seven grants were awarded, with all but approximately $1,000 in available funds expended in 2019.
In October, city officials announced the city’s Community Development Authority had during its September meeting approved continuing the program in 2020. Another $25,000 will be made available through the program next year.
The program was continued with some changes to the application process. In 2020, Jan. 13 is identified as the first application deadline, with review of those applications occurring on Jan. 27. Council will approve first applications on Feb. 4. Applications will be reviewed for approval throughout the year until the allocated funds are expended.
