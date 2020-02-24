The Red Hawks sent four wrestlers to the WIAA Division 1 state meet following the Red Hawks WIAA Division 1 sectional Saturday, Feb. 22, in Oconomowoc.
Sophomore Riley Nilo will head back to the state meet for the second straight season. Nilo will be joined by brother and freshman Royce Nilo (120), sophomore Hunter Kieliszewski (126) and sophomore Kade DeSormeau (160) as first time state qualifiers.
Kiewlizewski and Riley Nilo both earned sectional crowns, while Royce Nilo and DeSormeau each took second in their respective weight classes.
“My first thought when I have 13 guys at sectionals is that I want all 13 wrestlers to advance to the state tournament,” Milton head coach Pat Jauch said.” However, I understand just because that’s my goal doesn’t mean it’s realistic. So realistically I thought a really good day would be four or five guys getting through state and a great day would have been seven or eight.”
In the 106-pound title bout, Riley Nilo got an escape as time expired in the third period to send his match with Elkhorn sophomore Joey Showalter to overtime.
Nilo won the match via a 5-3 sudden victory.
He defeated Showalter in the regional championship a week prior.
“He had to come back and win a match against the kid he’s wrestled three times this year and beat him in sudden victory over time. That’s really hard to do,” Jauch said.
Kieliszewski’s championship bout wasn’t as close at 126 pounds, as he earned a 12-6 decision over Madison La Follette’s Dominic Flores.
“Hunter Kieliszewski has had a very trying season,” Jauch said. “He’s been banged up and it took him a while to adjust to a higher weight class. He has also overcome a really bad sickness in the last two weeks to wrestle really, really well.”
Royce Nilo was defeated in the 120-championship bout to Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera — the state’s top-ranked wrestler in the weight class — but bounced back in a second-place wrestleback.
He defeated Badger’s Robert Zilskie in a second-place wrestleback with a 7-2 decision.
“Royce Nilo had to win a wrestleback against a kid that beat him in the semis last week at regionals. That’s really hard to do too,” Jauch said.
DeSormeau lost to the second-ranked wrestler in Division 1 at 160 pounds in his championship match, but won the second-place wrestleback over Janesville Craig’s Davon Serrano.
DeSormeau won with a 3-1 decision.
“Kade DeSormeau was losing every match he wrestled this Saturday and came back and won three out of the four to make it to the state tournament,” Jauch said. “Again that is just a very difficult way to get it done, and he showed a lot of resilience and just never stopped wrestling at any point and that’s what made the difference, just his overall toughness.”
Senior Jordan Hergert fell a spot short of state, placing third at 220 pounds. He was defeated by Fort Atkinson senior Mika Gutoski in a second-place wrestleback 3-0.
“As a freshman I think he was 2-13 and I think those wins were forfeits,” Jauch said. “He’s come such a long way and I’m proud of the young man that he is and that he’s going to be.”
The Red Hawks had two wrestlers finish fourth in their weight classes: Juniors Trey Smith at 138 pounds and Justin Sanchez at 152 pounds.
The WIAA Division 1 state wrestling championships will take place from Feb. 27-29 at the Kohl Center in Madison.
“I’m just really excited for the four guys that made it and I want to thank our whole team for staying with us and continuing to work hard so that we could wrestle our best here at the end of the season,” Jauch said. “Everybody on the team is part of these four guys’ successes. I appreciate our seniors and our other upperclassmen for supporting these guys and kind of showing them the way. We’re really growing together and we’re taking steps forward as a program to get back on top, and I really believe we’re becoming better men in the process as well.”
