Veterans will eat free at the Milton United Methodist Church Veterans’ Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Serving will start at 4:30 p.m. and run until 6:30 p.m. Other adults will pay $7. For children 3 to 10, the cost is $4, and children 2 and younger eat free of charge.
The dinner will take place in fellowship hall. The church is located at 241 Northside Drive, next to Northside Intermediate School. The menu will feature ham, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, salad and dessert.
All profits from the dinner will be donated to help with the construction and maintenance of Milton’s Veteran’s Memorial Park.
This event is organized by Milton United Methodist Women.
For more information call the church at (608) 868-2860
