Wisconsin Makers, Inc. facility owner and board member Pete Spangler made quick work of fixing a broken candlestick holder brought for repair during Saturday’s Repair Café, a workshop offering free repair of broken household items.
The candlestick holder had been inadvertently pushed off a desk, leaving it in two pieces. Spangler applied fast-drying glue and used masking tape to stabilize the break while it dried.
The repair left the item looking good as new, much to the delight of its owner.
Another Repair Café is scheduled for April 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 200 Clay Street, Whitewater, Spangler said, and while he can’t guarantee that he can fix everything, he’s eager to give it a try, he said.
The concept of a Repair Café started in the Netherlands, Spangler said. Internationally, the organization is about 8 years old and has 2,000 members. This is the first one in Wisconsin, he said. There are two in Illinois and three in Michigan, he added.
Wisconsin Makers, Inc. is currently developing an affiliation with the international organization, he said.
“The whole idea is keeping things out of landfills. That’s a big issue across the globe,” Spangler said.
For items with damage that is complex, he said, within the 6,000-square-foot shop, there is a gamut of equipment available to members that could be used to fix or produce all kinds of items. A larger hope, he said, is that visitors to the Repair Café will see machinery they can use, or, inspired by the available equipment, develop an idea they might like to try, join the group, and make use of the expertise of fellow shop members.
When members join the facility, he said, they get 24-7 access to everything the shop has to offer. Membership costs just under $28 a month, he said.
A retired high school shop, engineering and tech teacher, Spangler has been operating Wisconsin Makers in Whitewater, with its mission to create, share and learn, for over six years. The organization caters to membership within a broad area, including Rock, Jefferson and Walworth counties, and is currently seeking to increase its general membership and add members to its board.
Spangler said he realized he was a “maker” after attending a maker’s workshop in 2014. As he learned about the concept, he said, he realized he’d been a maker his whole life.
He remembered establishing his first workshop in the 1970s while he was in high school. One day, an old recliner fell from a passing truck and he thought he could fix it, he said.
Drawn to fixing things, he said: “I’m a mechanical person, I guess.”
After attending the workshop, Spangler said, he began applying the concept, beginning in a former location on Bluff Road, but soon realized he wanted more space.
Today, the maker space operates from the former Whitewater Register building, which, built in 1975, once housed the newspaper’s staff and equipment, Spangler said.
“Now the space is filled with equipment that can be used by members to help develop all kinds of hobby and business ideas. We have machines that can help with sewing, quilting, upholstery; we have a full machine shop, including tools for welding, and for homeschoolers and artists, the shop offers equipment for working with clay and wood. We have electronics, a laser and engineering area, and three 3D printers,” Spangler said.
There is even a kiln, he said.
The building further offers creative studio space available for rent. Spaces range in size from that of an 8-foot workbench to a 288-square-foot area.
During the Repair Café, Wisconsin Makers workshop employee Brian Palenshus, Delavan, was also on-hand and eager to make use of his ever-growing repertoire of “fix-it” skills.
“Today, I have a screw loose and I’m going to put it back into a chair,” Palenshus said.
Together, he and Spangler fixed a 50-year-old chair, which has become a favorite for Palenshus, because, he said, it is sturdy and has arms, which he likes using to lift from a seated to a standing position.
When the café is not in session, his normal duties include welcoming people, helping with the computer and keeping the place clean, Palenshus said.
“If you want a makers space, it takes a long, long time,” Spangler said.
When he purchased the building and began building the space, he said, “these were bare walls.”
The building needed updates, including improvements to electrical and heating systems, carpeting and furniture, and equipment and supplies, and a community, he said, of people who wanted to grow and share their knowledge, learning from each other, about using tools and equipment.
The facility is currently building a kitchen so members can make meals while they work. Building the kitchen is a great opportunity for volunteers who would like to learn how to install a kitchen, Spangler said.
Said Palenshus: “I’m learning that this is education-building. People like sharing their experiences. This is a unique place.”
“Once you are a member and you apply your imagination and creativity, the sky is the limit,” Spangler said.
Spangler said among people who have recently taken an interest in the space is a commercial artist who is looking to expand a business, and a person who is learning to weld and make his own car.
The facility has a long-arm sewing machine, which has caught the eye of some area quilters, he said.
Members attracted to the 3D printers like to make “gizmos,” Spangler said.
“With a 3D printer, if you can imagine it, you can build it,” he said.
One member made a chess set with the 3D printer, Palenshus said.
Items that can be repaired at the Repair Cafe include furniture, household items, collectables, broken glassware and ceramics, and even some articles of clothing like shoes.
To learn more about Wisconsin Makers, the Repair Café, workshops and programming, the kitchen project and membership, visit Facebook: www.facebook.com/wisconsinmakers or Meetup.com/WisconsinMakers.
