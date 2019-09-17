A GoFundMe page has been created to help with future expenses of the family of Brandon Clift, 30, Edgerton, who was killed Sept. 8 in an accident involving a bulldozer in the town of Milton.
According to the GoFundMe page, organized by Ashley Hesselman, Brandon was a hard worker who was always willing to help people.
He married Nicole, described on the page as “the love of his life,” on Aug. 26. The couple recently welcomed their daughter, Morgan, into the world.
“Although he only had a short time to spend with her, he was constantly talking about her and how becoming a father was the best experience of his life,” the page states.
“Brandon worked incredibly hard to support his family, and right now their life has been flipped upside down as they are dealing with the reality of this tragedy,” the page continues.
A fundraising goal of $25,000 has been set. As of press time, the page was reportedly four days old and nearly $19,000 had been pledged. Nearly 200 donations have been made.
The money will be used to offset costs resulting from the unexpected loss and to help Nicole raise Morgan, the page noted.
Those interested in donating can follow the link to the Brandon Clift page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-loved-ones-of-brandon-clift
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.