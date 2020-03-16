If you have never voted absentee before, know that you will need to scan or take a photo of an acceptable ID for voting.
To sign up online for an absentee ballot visit MyVote Wisconsin, https://myvote.wi.gov.
Look for “Vote Absentee” near the top of the page.
On a mobile phone, use the menu button in the upper right corner of the website.
The three-step process starts with entering your name and date of birth, followed by requesting your ballot.
If you don’t have a photo ID on file with your clerk’s office, you can upload a copy.
Mobile phone users can take a picture and upload it to MyVote. Absentee ballot requests submitted this way go directly to your clerk’s office, and you can track your ballot by returning to the website.
What are the other options?
Voters can also request absentee ballots by mailing, emailing or faxing your municipal clerk’s office. You can find your clerk’s contact information on MyVote Wisconsin. These requests must be accompanied by a copy of your photo ID.
If you already have a photo ID on file from previous absentee requests under your current registration, you will not need to provide your photo ID again.
Does everyone need to provide a photo ID?
Voters who are indefinitely confined, meaning they may have difficulty getting to the polls for reason of age, illness, infirmity or disability are not required to provide a photo ID. Voters in care facilities can have a representative of the facility confirm the resident's identity instead of providing a photo ID. For more information on photo ID exceptions, visit https://bringit.wi.gov/are-there-exceptions-new-law.
What is the deadline to request an absentee ballot?
The deadline for registered voters to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them is the Thursday before the election, April 2. Due to possible delays in mail delivery, voters are encouraged not to wait.
When is the ballot due?
Absentee ballots must be received in your clerk’s office or at your polling place by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Source: Wisconsin Elections Commission website.
