Statewide, there is a lack of affordable housing options for first-time homebuyers and those within the workforce development segment of the market, according to real estate professionals.
A study released by the Wisconsin Realtor’s Association (WRA) last month concludes that Wisconsin is not keeping pace with the nation in providing housing and commercial buildings for economic growth, a condition the industry says it would like to see changed.
More capital support through land loans, increased training in the construction trades, and a reduction is municipal regulations are among identified solutions, Mark Eppli, director of the Graaskamp Center for Real Estate in the Wisconsin Business School, UW-Madison, and the author of the study, recently told the Milton Courier.
From the study
The study analyzed real estate data between 2001 and 2017, and noted that, as a combined category during that period, real estate services and construction made a “large contribution” to the state’s gross domestic product (GDP), accounting for one in six dollars in GDP. The report further noted that GDP attributed to real estate and construction, over the course of the study period, had dropped from 16.3% to 15.1%.
While the report cited 380,000 jobs that had been created statewide by the industry, industry employment, as a share of the state’s employment, fell, over the study period, from 16.5% to 15.4%. The report noted that, in 2017, construction and real estate services jobs, as a percentage of the state’s economy, was lower than the national average, the numbers were 7.6% and 9.6%, respectively, further noting that construction employment in Wisconsin underperformed that of the US by 26%.
“The state has seen a dramatic reduction is subdivision employment over the last two decades,” the report stated.
Between 2001 and 2017, subdivision development employees statewide declined by 46%, and by 61% beginning in 2005.
“Wisconsin’s workers are fully employed, but the state has not been able to attract and retain new talent at US levels,” according to Eppli.
“The impact of construction and real estate services on state GDP, personal income and employment is very large and spread widely across the state, second only to manufacturing in its impact on the state’s economy,” Eppli stated in the report.
In 2017, $17.6 billion was realized in aggregate Wisconsin personal earnings supported by construction and real estate services, according to the report.
“New construction is failing to provide adequate shelter for residents and productive workplaces for employers relative to the nation as a whole,” Eppli wrote.
Information shared within the report was generated using data provided by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Reserve and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, according to the report.
Takeaways
Takeaways, the report noted, include a need for the development of new policies to “attract, retain and grow the state’s workforce and compete for Millennial and Generation Z talent.
“Wisconsin must provide innovative and productive workplaces as well as build interesting and engaging housing and neighborhoods,” the report concluded.
State and municipal leaders and regulators, along with financial intermediaries and other private organizations, “must focus on … initiatives that encourage residential and commercial real estate property and building development, construction workforce development, and availability of acquisitions, development and construction loans,” the report continued.
During the financial crisis of 2008 and the Great Recession (2007-2009), among banks hit the hardest were those that offered land loans, Eppli said.
Federal regulations were imposed requiring banks to set aside additional resources to mitigate the risks associated with funding land loans. In response, many banks got completely out of the land lending market, he said.
Addressing labor, Eppli said: “We are not training enough folks to fill those (construction related) jobs.”
According to Eppli, 24.3% of the price of a new home is attributable to municipal regulations, with 14.6% coming from regulations imposed during a lot’s development and 9.7% attributable to the costs incurred when building the house.
“I’m not against regulations. We need regulations to make homes safe and keep our land protected. The problem is in the frequency of regulatory checks that make land development expensive for most developers.
“A part of the legislation piece is to reduce risk of development by reducing approvals and the time necessary to get approvals,” Eppli said.
Markets change over time. The longer an approval process takes, the longer the developer holds the land. Combine that with the time it takes to improve the land and build on it, and even more uncertainty is created, Eppli added.
WRA Chairman Steve Beers told the Milton Courier reducing home building costs can be addressed through several interventions at the municipal level, including: making zoning adjustments to allow for smaller houses built on smaller lots, adopting procedures that expedite the building permit process, and expanding mechanisms to help offset growing infrastructure costs for roads and utilities associated with preparing building lots.
Defining affordable housing
Homebuyers in the workforce development market, defined by Beers as those buyers who work in manufacturing and the service industries, and first-time homebuyers, Eppli said, are looking for home products priced between $150,000 and $200,000.
“I think they can afford, with interest rates, a little more than $200,000. I think the sweet spot for an average person in Walworth or Rock counties is $250,000 or so. In Wisconsin, once you get over certain thresholds, over $300,000, the market begins shrinking, and over $400,000, it really shrinks a lot. People want smaller lots and homes to control costs,” Beers said.
He cited the cost to develop a lot as a significant contributor to the rising costs of homebuilding, noting that over the past several years those costs have risen from between $25,000 and $40,000 to, in some cases, as much as $80,000 to $100,000. Site development costs largely reflect the increases in the cost of asphalt, piping and labor, he said.
“Time and costs have gone up substantially for what it takes to bring a home site to market. In some cases, it could take two or three years to do. The developer has costs out there over that time and markets change during that time,” he said.
To help reduce costs, Beers said, communities might consider updating guidelines used to regulate lots sizes and the types of constructions allowed, he added.
“We need help with making workforce development homes. Those are homes that match the workforce in Wisconsin. It is important to get everybody aware that this is a problem, and we need to work with the municipalities to improve that side of it and improve the conversation on this,” Beers said.
Housing in Milton
According to Milton City Administrator Al Hulick: “There is a shortage of housing, and affordable housing, but the term ‘affordable’ means different things to different people.
“We may not be able to attract the workforce development market because we don’t have for them an affordable place to live, that’s a community-accepted adage I hear about the marketplace. For single-family, owner-occupied homes it’s a tough market.”
In Milton, the median home price is $152,000 and the cost to develop a lot is $19,000. Government subsidies would be required to further defray those costs, he said.
“And there’s the philosophical question: should the government intervene in this market through subsidies?” he asked.
While Milton does not have a policy against using tax incremental financing (TIF) money to develop infrastructure for developments, the city’s TIF districts do not create enough increment to offer that option, Hulick said.
“So the question in Milton is: Can the TID afford it? And the answer is no,” he said.
Addressing the city’s permitting process, Hulick said, typically it takes a few months.
“We are a small operation so we are faster than larger organizations. In Milton, we are faster because we can be.
“Can municipalities expedite those times? Yes, but it would mean hiring more staff,” Hulick said.
While recent homes being built in the area carry price tags of between $225,000 and $375,000, Hulick said, “what we see are people moving within the community, and hopefully the homes they are leaving are priced less and then become available.”
Solutions other than single-family homes, such as multifamily dwellings and condos are becoming available, he said.
“For the last three years in the region that has been a hot topic and we have seen some movement in that sector in both Milton and Janesville,” Hulick said.
Looking at reducing costs by moving to smaller lots, Hulick said: “There is probably some truth to that.
“Right now Milton has a minimum lot size of 10,000 square feet, which is a little less than a quarter of an acre. It’s actually two-tenths of an acre.”
According to Hulick, platting subdivisions with smaller buildings and lot lines, within the city’s minimum standards, is feasible, and actually an advantage to the city when it comes to providing city services, but smaller, Hulick said, has not been in demand in Milton and the Rock County region. Developers might explore the concept, but somebody has to be first, to test the market, he said. With a new concept comes risk.
“Real Estate is a demand-driven market. Developers don’t want to build what consumers don’t want,” Hulick said, adding: “When it comes to risk, nobody wants to be first.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.