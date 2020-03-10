The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Pierce County Public Health Department announced Monday a second person has tested positive for COVID-19.
If COVID-19 disease begins to spread in Wisconsin communities, state and local public health officials would consider community interventions. A DHS news release issued Monday said interventions could include temporary closures of child care facilities and schools, workplace social distancing measures such as replacing in-person meetings with teleworking, and modifying, postponing, or cancelling mass gatherings. Decisions about the implementation of community measures would be made by state and local officials based on CDC guidance as well as the scope of the outbreak.
At Monday’s school board meeting, Milton School District communications/safety coordinator Kari Klebba said the Milton School District, like all school districts in Wisconsin, are in standby. She explained that means “there has been a confirmed case in our state and we should prepare for the next step, which could potentially be school closures.”
When does the district decide to close schools?
“We have to depend on the experts on this,” she said. “We get our guidance from the Rock County Health Department, the Wisconsin Department of Health and the CDC. If they dictate closures or cancelations, we abide by their directives.”
That, she said is not only for COVID-19 but any communicable disease.
“We have expressed to parents and to teachers that our goal with this pandemic plan is to make everybody knows we are being cautious, we are being prepared, but above all, we are not in panic mode," Klebba said. "The experts agree this is a disease that can be contained at this time and because it can be contained, the primary response seems to be isolation or quarantine if a case does come up.”
Families were emailed a March 6 informational letter regarding the prevention and preparation for the potential impact of COVID-19 in the school district.
The CDC continues to state that the risk of contracting Coronavirus is low. With the upcoming Spring Break and Summer Break travel seasons, we strongly encourage our families to reference the CDC resource https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel for up to date information on safe practices or restrictions on travel in light of the current outbreak.
Medical experts have compared transmission of COVID-19 to the same ways the flu can be spread through a community. So, once again we must ask our community to please take extra care to:
● Avoid close contact with people that are sick.
● Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds
● Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available
● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
● Cover your mouth/nose with a tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing.
● Do not share drinks from your personal water bottle with another student.
● If your student feels unwell, they should make the office/district nurse aware of any recent travel and/or if they have attended any large events or gatherings.
If you or your child is sick, please stay home. Seek professional medical advice.
If your child seems unwell please consider the following:
The district nurse and our district health aides does not diagnose illnesses. They can only review the student’s symptoms. Sending a student to school to be seen by the school nurse will not result in a medical diagnosis or recommendation for treatment.
A child must be fever free and without any diarrhea or vomiting for 24-hours without the assistance of medication before they can return to school. If they exhibit any of these symptoms while at school, you will be asked to come pick them up.
Be sure to update best contact information in Skyward. If your child becomes ill and needs medical attention, we need to be sure we can connect with you or an emergency contact to assist in their care.
Do not disregard the advice of your physician or send a child to school before they have fully recovered. This could potentially exhaust your child and actually hinder their recovery. This choice also exposes other students and staff and puts them at risk of catching the illness from your child.
Included with the letter was information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The 44-page Milton School District pandemic plan available on boarddocs.com.
In 2008, a Pandemic Planning Committee submitted a plan to the board, which was, in part, later incorporated into the school district’s overall Crisis Management Plan.
Klebba has been working with School District Nurse Erin Kotthaus to update the plan, factoring in advances in medicine, technology and communication.
“It is a living document,” said Klebba. “There is a lot of new information coming out every day and we want this document to be able to respond to the information as it comes out."
