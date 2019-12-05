The Milton School District on Dec. 5 released the resume of the other finalist for the director of business services position.
The Milton Courier requested the resume on Nov. 13.
The other finalist was Anthony Klein, who since 2018 has been the school business manager in the Delavan-Darien School District. From 2016-18 Klein was school business manager in the Parkview School District in Orfordville. Prior to then, he taught seventh-grade social studies and coached football. He earned a Master’s of Science in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater School of Business Management in 2017.
The school board approved the hiring of Carey Bradley as director of business services on Oct. 28.
On the job since Nov. 11, Bradley is earning a prorated salary of $76,488.55 for the remainder of the school year, according to documents included with the school board agenda. The two-year contract pays Bradley $120,000 in 2020-21. Her contract ends June 30, 2021.
Bradley worked in the Richland Center School District from 2000-06 and the Delavan-Darien School District from 2006-14. Since that time, she worked for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
In Milton, Bradley provides leadership and guidance in the areas of school finance, transportation, building and grounds, purchasing, insurance, payroll and nutrition.
The business services director position had been empty since former Business Services Director Mary Ellen Van Valin retired in March.
With the resignation of the director of administrative operations in June, the school district had no one with a school business administrator license. Since late June, Baird had been providing consulting services to the business services department.
The school board decided in August to fill the director of business services position and not fill the director of administrative operations position.
There were 11 applicants for the job. The first round of interviews was Oct. 16. Two finalists, Klein and Bradley, had phone interviews Oct. 21, said then-interim Superintendent Rich Dahman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.