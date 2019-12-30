The City of Milton Common Council authorized on Dec. 30 the early payoff of a general obligation five-year promissory note in the amount of $1 million.
The note was issued in 2017 to fund Tax Incremental Financing District (TID) No. 6 initiatives, City of Milton Finance Director Dan Nelson wrote in a memo to council. The note was financed by the Bank of Milton and First Community Bank. Both banks are aware of the city’s plan to pay the loan early and “have no issues with it,” Nelson wrote.
Early payoff of the 2017 note saves the city $24,870 in future interest payments, Nelson added.
According to Nelson, TID No. 6 is reaching the end of its expenditure period. There can be no new obligations or expenditures after Jan. 21, 2021. The TID ends 2019 with approximately $643,000 in cash. The payoff amount for the 2017 note is $626,495. Including the payoff amount, there will be sufficient revenues in 2020 to cover the year’s projected expenditures, he said.
Paying the obligation early places the city in a financially strong position in advance of a potential refinance of a 2011 borrowing. The borrowing is under consideration for refinancing by the city for next year.
The 2011 borrowing was used to finance the city’s Department of Public Works building, 150 Northside Drive. The $30,000-square-foot garage and office building was built in 2011. At that time, the city borrowed $1.87 million, Nelson said. The city is considering refinancing the remaining $1.36 million associated with that borrowing. The remaining amount could be refinanced beginning Jan. 2, 2021, he said.
By paying the 2017 note off early, before Dec. 31, Nelson said, the city’s 2019 audit and financial statements, which are used to determine the city’s financial rating in 2020, would be strengthened.
