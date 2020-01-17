The Rock County Safety Series Network will hold an open forum on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 3–5 p.m. in the Courthouse Center Conference Room, 2nd Floor, Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.
The Safety Series was created to help prevent tragedies and save lives. An example of this is the Suicide Prevention Program. Tony Farrell, Sr., volunteer director of the Safety Series will be session’s facilitator.
Farrell will be celebrating his 50th year of public service in 2020.
The purpose of the session is to garner public input from the citizens of Rock County. Ideas and opinions generated at the session may help guide the 2020-2021 program year and future Safety Series program in order to better serve the citizens of Rock County.
Farrell coordinates the Safety Series program with a variety of local, regional and national resources. Mr. Farrell is a volunteer with the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department and the Rock County Health Department. Farrell also works as a Neuro Researcher in Wisconsin and Illinois. Much of his research benefits the Safety Series.
Farrell is available for presentations seven days a week. The Safety Series programs are free of charge and no public funds support the program. Farrell appreciates the support of the community and being able to make a difference in people’s quality of life.
For more information, contact:
Tony Farrell, Sr.
Volunteer Director
Rock County Safety Series
608-751-2065
