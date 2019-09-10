Brandon R. Clift, 30, of Edgerton, died Sunday from injuries sustained in an accident. A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton. A sharing of memories service will be held at 1 p.m.
