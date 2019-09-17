All singers, musicians, dancers ages 55 and older are invited to perform in the second annual senior talent show at the Janesville Performing Arts Center (JPAC). Vocal and instrumental soloists, duets, or small groups are encouraged to participate. The event will be judged and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three acts. The event will take place Sunday, Oct. 13, on the historic JPAC stage.
Performers are limited to one 3-5 minute musical selection. Music can be from any genre but must be family friendly. JPAC reserves the right to refuse any material deemed inappropriate. A piano and accompanist will be provided for the event.
Cash prizes will be awarded as follows: first prize- $100, second prize- $75, people’s choice- $50 Interested performers must email JPAC’s Education/Outreach Director, Jim McCulloch, at jim@janesvillepac.org or call (608) 758-0297 ext. 5 to get registered. The deadline for participation is Friday, Sept. 27th.
The Janesville Performing Arts Center serves the greater Rock County area through performances and events produced by 15 local non-profit arts groups. The center’s 633 seat theatre, lobby, art gallery, box office, and administrative office are located in the historic Janesville High School/Marshall Junior High School building in downtown Janesville. Visit our website at www.janesvillepac.org.
