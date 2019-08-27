The Red Hawks season didn’t get off to the best of starts.
After getting stuffed in the red zone on their first possession, Milton gave up a 93-yard touchdown run on their first defensive possession.
Not an ideal start for first-year head coach Rodney Wedig and his son, first-year defensive coordinator Gus Wedig.
“That first play goes for a touchdown and I kind of just look at him [Gus Wedig],” Rodney Wedig said with a chuckle. “But he maintained and brought it together.”
The entire Milton High School football team maintained and brought it together as the Red Hawks responded with 42-unanswered points after the early score to go on to roll Baraboo, 55-15, in a Badger conference season opener Friday, Aug. 23, in Baraboo.
“All of the sudden its 7-0 on one play,” Wedig said. “I just thought our kids did a great job responding to that.”
The first Milton response came just over a minute later as junior quarterback Evan Jordahl connected with senior wide receiver Dane Nelson with a 49-yard touchdown to knot the game at 7-7 with 8:18 left in the quarter.
The teams went into the second quarter deadlocked at 7-7, but it didn’t take long for the Red Hawks to jump out in front.
Just 35 seconds into the quarter, Jordahl threw his second touchdown of the day, this time to senior running back Jerry Jones.
Not long after, senior Jordan Stivarius punched in a 1-yard touchdown run to put Milton up 14-7 with 8:21 left in the quarter.
The Red Hawks found the end zone again with another run soon after, this time an 11-yard touchdown scamper from senior running back Nick Huber to extend the Red Hawk lead to 21-7 with 5:28 remaining until half.
With 3:03 left in the second quarter, Jordahl reconnected with Nelson on a 26-yard touchdown pass to put an exclamation point on a 28-point second quarter.
Jordahl ended the game 5 for 8 with 161 yards and four touchdowns passes. He also rushed three times for 41 yards.
“He was great,” Wedig said. “He didn’t force anything. We preach that. We want zero turnovers.”
“He played extremely well for his first varsity start,” Wedig added.
Milton went into the half up 28 points with a 35-7 advantage.
The second half started just like the first half ended.
Jordahl once again found Nelson with a 25-yard score.
The score was Milton’s 42nd unanswered points.
“We never flinched,” Wedig said regarding the Red Hawks’ demeanor after the Thunderbirds’ quick first quarter strike.
Nelson grabbed four passes, three of which went for scores. He amassed 129 yards on the night, good for 32.2 yards a reception.
Wedig contributed part of Nelson’s big day to Milton’s scrimmage against Baraboo. During the Red Hawks scrimmage with the Thunderbirds, Wedig noted Jones and junior wide receiver John Storlid had big games, which put less of a focus on Nelson during the contest Friday.
Baraboo broke the unanswered streak almost seven minutes later, but the Red Hawks capped off the contest with a 23-yard touchdown run from junior Kyle Dehnert near the end of the third and a 25-yard run and score from sophomore Jack Campion with 5:05 in the fourth quarter.
Dehnert led Milton in rushing with 79 yards, which came off six attempts.
Following the home team’s early score in the first, the Red Hawks held Baraboo scoreless for 32:11 minutes of game until the Thunderbirds struck with 1:12 left in the third quarter.
“The kids executed the game plan, we made some adjustments,” Wedig said.
Senior linebacker Kai Kerl led the Hawks with 12 tackles, nine of which were solo.
Sophomore cornerback Ashton Goll and senior defensive end Booker Burden both forced turnovers with an interception and forced fumble, respectively.
“It was a great first game,” Wedig said. “After the game I thanked the kids because they worked hard and they bought into the system.”
The Red Hawks will have their first home game of the season Friday, Aug. 30, against Mount Horeb at Anderson Field in Milton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.