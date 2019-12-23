Longtime Milton Town Board supervisor Marian Trescher has filed noncandidacy paperwork with the town clerk, indicating her intentions to not seek reelection in April.
The seat held by Trescher is one of two on the town board up for election on April. The seat held by Beth Drew also is up for election. Both are two-year terms.
In the City of Milton, three seats on the city council are up for election. They are the seats of Lynda Clark, Ryan Holbrook and Jerry Elsen. City council members serve two-year terms.
In the School District of Milton, the three-year terms of board members Karen Hall and board member Tom Westrick expire in 2020. Hall has been seen circulating nomination papers for re-election
In order for a candidate’s name to appear on the April ballot, nomination papers must be filed by 5 p.m. Jan. 7.
The Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary will be held April 7. This Spring Election is for Justice of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals Judge in District 4, Rock County board supervisors, municipal judges, municipal offices and school board members.
If needed (based on the number of candidates running), a spring primary will be held on Feb. 18 for local, county and state offices.
A town caucus will be held in the towns of Harmony and Lima. A caucus will be held 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Lima Town Hall and at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Harmony Town Hall.
Reminders for voters
Milton City Clerk Leanne Schroeder reminds voters to check their voter registration and make sure it is up to date.
“There are a lot of voters that only vote in presidential election years, and they may have moved or changed their last name since the last presidential election,” she said.
Check voter registration at myvote.wi.gov or with your local clerk.
