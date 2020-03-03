The Milton/Edgerton gymnastics team waited anxiously as the sectional results were announced.
With two teams advancing to the state meet from the sectional, the Red Hawks were hoping to not hear their name until the final two placements.
When the announcers skipped the third-place team and went straight to second place, there was a bit of confusion.
Milton and Burlington/Badger had tied for second — and after some discussion from the WIAA — it was confirmed that the 50th annual state gymnastics meet would be a special one.
Milton was one of three teams to advance to the state meet at a WIAA Division 1 sectional Friday, Feb. 28, at Burlington High School.
“When they announced fourth place we were all waiting for third,” senior Caroline Burki said. “We all stopped for a while and it got really quiet. I was just shocked when they went from fourth to second place. When they announced the tie I did not know what was going to happen. It was really exciting to find out we made it.”
Milton/Edgerton tied for second at the sectional with Burlington/Badger with 138.9 points.
Wilmot Union co-op finished first with 141.825 points.
It’s the first time in nine years the Red Hawks advanced to the team state meet.
“It’s so rare for those four numbers in those four different events to add up to a tie,” Milton head coach Kristine Farnsworth said. “It’s exciting because I’m pretty sure with this being the 50th state meet that this is history.
“Very exciting, especially doing this in Division 1, last time we went was in Division 2. It’s another challenge we had to get through.”
The Red Hawks also advanced two gymnasts to the individual state tournament: Milton freshman Hannah Dunk and Edgerton sophomore Ireland Olstad.
Dunk qualified on vault with a 9.275, which was good for third overall.
“I felt like I had a lot of energy, ran really fast down the runaway,” Dunk said. “I got a lot of good corrections from my coaches.”
Olstad tied for third with three other gymnasts on the balance beam with a 9.175.
The finish and score comes after Olstad placed 32nd with a 6.75 on the beam a week earlier at the Badger Conference Meet.
“We did team beam everyday — which is where the entire varsity team has to stick their beam routine in a row,” Olstad said. “I think doing beam everyday got me in the beam headset.”
Olstad led the way for Milton in the all-around competition with a 34.825, which placed her 12th overall. Dunk was a spot behind in the all-around with a 34.75.
Sophomore Brooke Girard — who had the Red Hawks’ best finish (tied for 8th) on the floor exercise with a 9.025 — took 14th in the all-around with a 34.675.
Burki was right behind the Milton trio with a 16th-place finish in the all-around with a score of 33.625.
The WIAA Division 1 team state meet will take place Friday, March 6, in Wisconsin Rapids.
Dunk and Olstad will compete in the WIAA Division 1 individual state meet Saturday, March 7, in Wisconsin Rapids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.