Presented by Registered Nurse Jennifer Viney from the Wisconsin Women’s Health Foundation, a one-hour session will teach participants about mental health as a vital component to overall wellness. Content discusses mental health disorders, protective factors, screening and seeking professional help.
This presentation will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, at 5:30 p.m. in the Bryant Health Education Center at Stoughton Hospital. To register go to stoughtonhospital.com and click on “Classes & Events.”
