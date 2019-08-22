Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, released the following statement following a meeting with Department of Transportation officials this week:
“I organized a meeting with Department of Transportation staff and representatives from the City of Whitewater, Walworth County Sheriff’s Department, Whitewater Fire Department, and the Town of Whitewater to discuss safety improvements at intersections on the Highway 12 Bypass at Whitewater. I invited Sen. Janis Ringhand and Sen. Stephen Nass to attend.
“Immediate changes will be made at the intersection with County N, namely the addition of a yellow flashing arrow for drivers turning left onto County N headed toward the City of Whitewater. A yellow flashing arrow means it is OK to turn left if there is no oncoming traffic. Currently, there is only a solid green light with a sign telling motorists to yield to oncoming traffic.
“Taller traffic light poles will be installed for greater visibility. A camera will be installed to monitor traffic flow at the intersection. At my urging, Whitewater City Manager Cameron Clapper and the DOT will organize a community meeting to discuss long-term safety improvements along the Bypass. Data collected from the camera will help provide further information at the public meeting.
“Over the past two weeks, I heard from 39 individuals demanding safety improvements. I want to thank each and every person who contacted me as well as the first responders, Sheriff’s Department personnel, Fire Department personnel, Whitewater City Manager Cameron Clapper, and Town of Whitewater supervisors for their input. I will continue to advocate for safety improvements on this stretch of highway.”
