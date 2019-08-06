Admission for Badger Conference games that charge for admission have increased from $4 to $5 for the upcoming sports season.
“Some of the rationale is obvious, that costs for athletics keep increasing a little each year: official fees, transportation, equipment needs,” Milton Director of Activities Brian Hammil said. “Another reason we chose to go to $5 is that the WIAA has changed from $4 for regionals to $5, so it was a logical choice for us as well.”
Hammil also noted that other conferences have also made the jump to $5.
Despite the price increase for the tickets, Hammil said the athletic passes will stay the same as last year. Single passes for all regular season home games will once again be $45, and family passes are set at $120.
Hammil said increase in price for athletic passes for this school season wasn’t discussed, but mentioned he would assume prices would be upped for next year.
