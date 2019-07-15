The Milton Legion baseball team defeated Monona Grove, 13-3, in a game held Tuesday, July 9, at Schilberg Park in Milton.
A day later, the Red Hawks squandered a 5-1 lead, falling to Oregon 10-9 in an extra-innings game.
Milton 13, Monona Grove 3
Hunter Pernot picked up the victory on the mound for the Red Hawks, pitching four innings. The right-hander surrendered just one run off of three hits. He also struck out three batters.
The game between the Red Hawks and Silver Eagles was close for most of the contest, as Milton held just a 5-3 advantage to start the top of the sixth inning.
However, the Red Hawks grabbed full control of the game after scoring six runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The six runs would be good enough to enact the 10-run rule and end the game.
Oregon 10, Milton 9
After four innings of play, Milton led 5-1, but a couple of big innings helped Oregon get back into the game.
It only took the Panthers the bottom of the fifth to even the game at 5-5 after a four-run inning.
Milton scored one run in the top of the sixth, but Oregon responded back with a run in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings.
The Red Hawks were able to build a solid lead in the top of the eighth inning after scoring three runs to make it 9-6, but the reisilient Panthers plated three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to force another inning.
After holding Milton scoreless in the top of the ninth, Oregon’s Brayden Fry gave the Panthers the win in the bottom of the inning with a game-winning RBI single.
John Storlid pitched three innings for Milton, allowing three hits and one run. Markus Mory connected on three hits and drove in just as many in the defeat.
Ian Lilla scored a game-high three runs.
Milton was scheduled to take on Edgerton on Saturday, but the game was rained out.
The Red Hawks took on Monona Grove on Tuesday, July 16, but results were not available by publication time.
Up next for Milton is a game Wednesday, July 17, against Oregon at 5:30 p.m. at Schilberg Park.
