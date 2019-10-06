William (Bill) E. Miller Jr., 71, formerly of Sharon/Milton, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville after a second battle with cancer.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, from 4-6 p.m. and from 10-10:45 a.m. before services on Tuesday.
