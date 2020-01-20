The Milton boys hockey team snapped its 12-game losing streak as the Red Hawks defeated rival Stoughton, 4-2, in a Badger South Conference game Friday, Jan. 17, at the Mandt Center in Stoughton.
Milton was then defeated by Waupun, 9-0, in a non-conference game Monday, Jan. 20, in Waupun.
Against Stoughton, Milton trailed 1-0 after the first period, but sophomore Mason Pusateri scored a goal late in the second period to equalize before the third.
The goal came 14 minutes, 55 seconds into the period and was assisted by sophomores Tyler Ellis and Gannon Kligora.
Sophomore Mitchell Masters gave Milton the lead less than a minute into the third period with a power-play goal. Junior Luke Hessenauer was credited with an assist on the play.
The Vikings evened the game at 2-2 less than two minutes later, but the Red Hawks regained the lead near the mid-way point of the period.
With 8:11 gone into the final period, Ellis broke the tie with another power-play score for Milton. Hessenauer was awarded with his second assist on the play.
With less than four minutes remaining in the game, freshman Leo Studier added on another goal to make it 4-2.
Senior goalie Luke Grote collected 25 saves and finished with a .926 save percentage.
The win also was Milton’s first conference victory of the season, improving to 1-7 in Badger South play.
Waupun 9, Milton 0
Milton held Waupun to just one goal in the first period, but the Warriors netted five in the second.
Waupun finished off the game with three goals in the final period.
Senior Baron Bucholz collected two goals and a pair of assists for Waupun.
Grote racked up 33 saves in the defeat for the Red Hawks.
Milton will take on Madison East in a non-conference game Thursday, Jan. 23, in Madison.
