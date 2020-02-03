Ace Hardware Corporation has recognized Dave’s Ace Hardware in Milton as a “Pinnacle Performance Retailing” store.
According to a news release from Ace, Pinnacle Performance Retailing is customer-focused.
With more than 5,200 stores in approximately 70 countries, the team at Dave’s Ace Hardware is one of a few hundred to achieve Pinnacle status.
The news release points out Dave’s Ace Hardware customers have little trouble recognizing their staff. With more than 200 combined years of service, eight full-time staff members help provide a unique level of service.
According to store owner Dave Warren, “This is simply unheard of in today’s retail, or for that matter, most any environment. We are very fortunate to have such a committed and outstanding team who care so deeply about our customers.”
About Ace Hardware
Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the US and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
For more than 95 years, Ace Hardware has been serving its neighbors with helpful service and quality products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.