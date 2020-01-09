Choralation

Milton Choralation is the mixed varsity show choir at Milton High School.

The Milton High School officially begins its show choir season today with preview show at Janesville's Craig High School. 

The schedule includes:

Jan. 11: Burlington High School

Jan. 18: Milton Rock the Rock

Jan. 25: Sauk Prairie High School

Feb. 8: Fort Atkinson High School

Feb. 15: Monona Grove High School

March 7: Chicagoland Showcase

March 14: Janesville Craig High School

Show choirs at Milton High School include: Milton Choralation (mixed varsity), Milton Octave Above (unisex varsity) and Milton Revolution (mixed junior varsity).

