The Milton High School officially begins its show choir season today with preview show at Janesville's Craig High School.
The schedule includes:
Jan. 11: Burlington High School
Jan. 18: Milton Rock the Rock
Jan. 25: Sauk Prairie High School
Feb. 8: Fort Atkinson High School
Feb. 15: Monona Grove High School
March 7: Chicagoland Showcase
March 14: Janesville Craig High School
Show choirs at Milton High School include: Milton Choralation (mixed varsity), Milton Octave Above (unisex varsity) and Milton Revolution (mixed junior varsity).
