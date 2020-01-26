The City of Milton Common Council and Plan Commission met Jan. 21 and conducted the following business:
Amanda Miller Bakery CUP approved
The plan commission approved a conditional use permit (CUP) for Amanda Miller, allowing her home-based business, Amanda Miller Bakery, to operate from 129 East Madison Ave. No changes will be made to the property to accommodate the baking business, City Administrator Al Hulick said. While Miller bakes goods for sale at her home, most are marketed from off-site locations, like farmer’s markets, she said. Customers sometimes visit her establishment after 5 p.m. on weekdays or after 9 a.m. on Saturday, to pick up orders, she said. Traffic is minimal, she added. During a public hearing held in advance of approval, members of the public did not come forward to speak.
Portion of Parkview vacated
Plan commissioners voted in favor of amending the city’s official map and city council members gave final approval to vacate a portion of Parkview Drive. City Administrator Al Hulick noted that before the city’s Splash Pad was build, a portion of the property was designated as road. Amending the map would bring the documentation in line with current use, he said, describing the action as “a housekeeping matter.” Public hearings were held by both bodies to address the matter; members of the public did not come forward to speak.
Meat Market site plan approved
Plan commissioners approved a site plan, outlining a 10- by 10-foot addition to The Meat Market, 329 South John Paul Road. Business owner Russ Grover submitted a site plan to build the addition on the existing building’s southwest corner, Hulick said. Director of Public Works Howard Robinson said the plan further called for a red metal roof to cover both the addition and the building’s existing structure. Robinson said the additional space was intended for “internal use,” and not for customers.
MMS expansion fire hydrant maintenance agreement approved
A fire hydrant maintenance agreement between the city and the Milton school district was approved by the city council as part of the Milton Middle School expansion, contingent upon the school district approving the same agreement during its next meeting. The middle school expansion comes as part of the $59.9 million construction referendum approved by taxpayers last April. Approval of the agreement from the Milton Board of Education was expected to take place during its Jan. 27 meeting, Hulick said. According to Hulick, as part of the middle school expansion project, a new water main will be extended along the western boundary of the middle school property, which will serve a fire hydrant located at the north end of the building’s addition. The new water main will be a public utility, and therefore requires an easement to allow public access to those improvements would they require maintenance or repair, he said.
