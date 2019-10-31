Gov. Tony Evers on Oct. 30 signed Executive Order 56, which creates a 30-day exemption for licensed commercial drivers to be exempt from federal and Wisconsin hours of service restrictions.
According to an Oct. 31 news release from the Wisconsin Propane Gas Association, there are a number of important points to consider about the propane supply in Wisconsin and how this will impact commercial and residential customers:
Executive Order 56 allows relief from federal and state hours of service restrictions for carriers and drivers of commercial motor vehicles who are transporting propane and experiencing long wait times at terminals. The waiver is a proactive measure that enables efficient deliveries in response to the late harvest and significant agricultural demand in the Midwest.
There is no shortage of propane in Wisconsin. In fact, propane supply is abundant. The United States continues to be a net exporter of propane, and there is more than enough to satisfy our customer demand. According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. propane inventories as of October 18 were 99.985 million barrels, or 88.1 days of supply. This is 9 million barrels higher than last year at this time. While there is no shortage of propane in the supply chain, there is increased demand due to the corn drying needs as farmers harvest their crops. With the onset of colder weather, commercial and residential customers are turning up their thermostats.
While the propane industry cannot predict the weather or control crops, it can make plans to deal with the seasonal changes.
Here are a few tips for consumers from the Wisconsin Propane Gas Association:
- Make sure you have an adequate supply of propane and contact your provider before your tank is empty. This will help you avoid running empty if inaccessible roads delay deliveries.
- Consider installing UL-listed propane gas detectors and carbon monoxide detectors for additional security. Always follow the manufacturer instructions for installation, location and maintenance.
- Consider purchasing a propane generator. When other power sources fail, a propane generator can keep your house operating without interruption.
