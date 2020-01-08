The Milton girls basketball team nearly overcame a double-digit halftime deficit, but fell short, losing to Monroe, 65-62, in a Badger South Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Milton.
The Red Hawks (3-8, 2-4) trailed 33-23 at the break, but scored 39 second-half points. The Cheesemakers (4-6, 3-3) continued to find success in the second half offensively though, scoring 32 points to keep their halftime-lead intact.
Junior Grace Quade scored a team-high 14 points for Milton.
Up next for the Red Hawks will be a conference road game against Watertown (6-4, 4-2) Friday, Jan. 10, at 7:15 p.m.
Boys swimming
Freshman Gavin Bartels finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke, but the Milton boys swimming team was defeated by Monona Grove, 100-68, in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Monona.
Bartels clocked in with a time of 1 minute, 13.5 seconds in the 100-yard breaststroke to lead the Red Hawks to their 68 points.
Milton will swim in an invitational Thursday, Jan. 9, at Beloit Memorial High School at 5:30 p.m.
Boys hockey
The Milton boys hockey team scored a pair of second-period goals, but fell to McFarland, 7-2, in a non-conference game Tuesday, Jan. 7, in McFarland.
Sophomore Gannon Kligora junior Storm Cook both recorded goals for the Red Hawks.
The Red Hawks (1-11, 0-6) will take on Oregon (4-6, 2-2) in a Badger South Conference game Saturday, Jan. 11, in Oregon.
