A passenger has died following a traffic crash early Sunday morning on East High Street, east of the intersection with McEwan Lane.
At about 2:56 a.m. the Milton Police Department and Milton and Milton Township Fire Department were dispatched for a traffic crash with injuries involving a vehicle and a legally parked dump truck.
According to news release issued after 10:30 a.m. by City of Milton Police Department, a passenger with severe injuries was transported by fire department to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville and later died of injuries sustained in the crash.
The identity of the passenger is not being released at this time pending notification of family members.
The driver received minor injuries in the crash, according to the news release.
According to the police investigation: "A Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling westbound on East High Street when it rear-ended the dump truck. The dump truck was legally parked the north side of High Street at the curb. At this time, it appears that speeding was not a factor in the crash. However, it appears that neither the driver nor his passenger were wearing seat belts. Investigating officers believe that the crash would likely have been survivable had occupants been wearing their seat belts."
The driver, Joseph R. Overbeek, 20, Delavan, was arrested on charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, operating after suspension causing death, and other traffic charges. After being treated and released for minor injuries, the news release states Overbeek was transported to the Rock County Jail pending formal charges.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Department Accident Reconstruction Team and on-duty patrol deputies assisted with the crash investigation. Wisconsin State Patrol and Milton Department of Public Works also assisted. East High Street was closed for approximately four hours for the investigation.
The news release states no further information will be released at this time pending additional investigation.
