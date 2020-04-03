The Milton Police Department is investigating a possible police impersonator. On Wednesday, April 1, at 6:15 p.m., a citizen reported that they were pulled over on South Janesville Street in the City of Milton near the Milton House. The car was white and described as similar to a Ford Crown Victoria. There was a working spotlight on the car and red and blue lights on the dashboard. There was blue or black striping or lettering on the body of the car. The person using this car is described as a thin white male, age early to mid 30s, 5' 9" to 6" tall, no facial hair and no glasses. He was wearing a police-style six-point hat without a badge attached. He was wearing dark clothing with a silver badge on his shirt and a pair of handcuffs hanging from his shoulder. When he approached the citizen, he did not identify himself and asked why the citizen was out driving given the current Safer at Home order. The man asked for the driver’s license. After a short conversation, he handed the license back and told the citizen to go straight home.
The Milton Police Department is actively seeking tips regarding this crime. If you have any information, please call the Milton Police Department through the Rock County 911 Communications Center at (608)757-2244 or call Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636. Citizens can also download the FREE “P3 tips” app at the Apple store or Google Play store to submit crime tips ANONYMOUSLY.
Wisconsin law enforcement does not stop citizens under the Safer at Home order simply to ask them to justify why they are out in the public. If you are suspicious about an officer pulling you over, you can slowly proceed to safe, well-lit location. You can call 911 to confirm there is an officer at your location. You can also request a second officer.
