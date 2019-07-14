The Joint Fire Commission continues to seek information on the Wisconsin Retirement System, whether members of the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department qualify, and if the cost would fit within the parameters of the 2020 budget.
The soonest the department could participate is 2020, said City of Milton Finance Director Dan Nelson who has been gathering information on the topic.
With about half the fire department qualifying, Nelson said the estimated cost to the fire department would be $50,000 annually. For individuals who qualify (1,200 hours), the department would contribute 11 percent and employees would contribute 6.75 percent. Participation would be mandatory.
Fire Chief Ernest Rhodes last month said, “I think it’s a big deal to people who really want to invest in the community to serve and it’s a way the commission can give back and say we really value your time and we value your dedication.”
The commission with a unanimous vote on June 19 asked Nelson to continue looking into WRS and how it would fit in the parameters of the preliminary 2020 budget.
“We can only increase our levy by 2 percent plus CPI,” he said. Last year, that represented a total increase of $45,000. Nelson said he expected about the same for 2020.
The Joint Fire Commission is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday (July 17) at city hall. WRS participation is again on the agenda. Also on the agenda is a resolution of inclusion under WRS and designating an agent.
Nelson told the Milton Courier if the fire department is going to participate, the resolution and agent must be voted on no later than Nov. 15. If that date is missed, the earliest participation date would be Jan. 1, 2021.
