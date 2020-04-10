The number of Rock County residents known to be infected with the coronavirus has increased again, and officials are predicting a peak next week (the week of April 12).
The number of cases went from 42 Wednesday (April 8) to 47 Thursday (April 9), according to the daily release from the county Joint Information Center. The county started the week (of April 5) with 28 confirmed cases.
Rock County should see its peak infection rate next week, said Dr. Jay MacNeal, EMS medical director at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. He spoke at the city of Janesville’s Emergency Operations Center daily briefing Thursday.
“That doesn’t mean it’s over. We still have to wait another week or so to see if we get a downturn in our cases,” Rhodes said. “So there is potentially a light at the end of the tunnel, but this has potential to change, and it has changed a lot.”
The number of cases also increased at Oak Park Place, a Janesville nursing and assisted living facility, according to the release.
Oak Park Place on Monday announced that three residents and one staff member had tested positive for the virus. Those numbers have increased to seven residents and three staff members, according to Thursday’s release.
Health officials estimate at least 10 people are infected for every reported case of COVID-19. The small number of confirmed cases stems from the local and nationwide shortage of testing supplies.
Statewide Thursday, 2,885 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed, up from 2,756 on Wednesday. The number of statewide deaths increased from 99 to 111.
Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag said at the briefing that he had authorized Rhodes to order a “surge shelter” to be used to handle cases at hospitals.
Freitag said the city’s two hospitals would have these tent-like structures, and he said Beloit Memorial Hospital would, as well.
Gov. Tony Evers closed state parks Thursday, but Rock County’s parks will remain open because of “the important role spending time outdoors plays in connection with physical and mental health,” according to the county release.
While the parks are open, restrooms and other facilities are closed. No reservations are being taken for gatherings.
“Park visitors are to follow social distancing guidelines when visiting the parks to ensure a safe and healthy environment for everyone,” the release states.
