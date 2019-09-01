A public hearing held Aug. 20 during the City of Milton Common Council meeting regarding curb and gutter assessments on Windsor Court and Front Street was left open, with no action taken, until Sept. 3. Council voted in favor of leaving the hearing open to give affected property owners additional opportunity to ask questions concerning the assessments, Mayor Anissa Welch said.
The public hearing will continue until the Sept. 3 council meeting, at which time, after hearing any additional comments, final action will be taken, City Administrator Al Hulick wrote in a memo to council.
Members of the public did not come forward to speak during the Aug. 20 public hearing.
Property owners on both streets received a letter from the city in March, informing them that they would be responsible for half the cost of curb and gutter replacements, associated with the reconstruction projects currently underway on both streets.
The project is anticipated to conclude in October.
A curb and gutter replacement report, dated July 11, was among materials shared during the Aug. 20 meeting. According to the report, the total cost of the reconstruction project on Windsor Court and Front Street was $988,985. Of that amount, the total estimated cost of curb and gutter replacement was $54,530.
A total amount of the project assessable to property owners is $19,112.69.
Thirty-three properties are affected by the assessments, with costs to property owners ranging from $400 to $2,147.
