A highlight of 2019 is the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department beginning paramedic service on Feb. 1.
Battalion Chief Pete Mory said, “I feel the citizens and visitors of Milton and Milton Township along with the other surrounding communities have benefitted greatly. As a paramedic service, we are providing advanced cardiac care immediately upon arriving on scene.”
In the past Milton relied on Janesville Fire Department paramedic service, which took 4 to 6 minutes to arrive.
The Milton and Milton Township Fire Department is in the process of hiring three paramedics, who will be full-time, also a first for the department.
A job posting went out for three paramedics on Dec. 10 and interviews are scheduled for the week of Jan. 13.
Previously the fire department provided Advanced-EMT service.
To prepare for paramedic service, the Milton Area Emergency Services Association, made up of fire department members, purchased two narcotics safes, two video laryngoscopes, six laryngoscopes and $1,400 worth of medications.
The process to offer paramedic service began in April 2015 when the fire department submitted a feasibility study to the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services, which was approved that same month. The official go-ahead came from the state in December 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.