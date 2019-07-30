Robert “Bob” McCann, age 64, of Milton, passed away at his home on Monday, July 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Bob was born on March 28, 1955, to Robert and June (Schumacher) McCann in Janesville, Wisconsin. He graduated from Milton High School in 1973 and furthered his education by attending UW-Rock County College. He married Sandra Hill on November 1, 1980, in Milton.
Bob lived in Milton all of his life where he was a route driver for Archway. He then owned McCann’s Parkview Grocery in Milton, and then went to work for CB&K Supply in Janesville. In the past 10 years, he worked for Pertzborn Plumbing in Madison. Bob enjoyed going for rides, poker, playing cards, fishing, golfing and playing softball. He was a coach, umpire and referee for all sports. He was a huge supporter of the Badgers, Packers, Brewers and Milton athletics. He was a creature of habit, who was famous for his one-liners. He was a kind, nurturing and caring man, who was a friend to all. Bob was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, neighbor and friend. He was one of the best and will be dearly missed.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sandy of Milton; two daughters: Cori McCann and Katie (Justin) Kuehne of Milton; two grandchildren Piper and Mack; brothers: Murph (Carla) McCann of Lima Center, Dennis (Kathy) McCann of Stuart, Florida, Jerry (Judy) McCann of Janesville, Stevie (Shelly) McCann of Milton, sister Patti Igo of Milton and many extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Judy Howard, brother-in-law Harvey Igo and nephew Josh McCann.
A celebration of life visitation will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with a lunch to follow at 2:15 p.m. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
A special thank you to the Mercy Oncology Department, Mercy Hospice and in-home nurses Traci and Barb for all your support and kindness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.