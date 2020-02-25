The Milton and Milton Township Fire Department started using a new staffing model on Feb. 7.
Chief Ernie Rhodes said the new model will help firefighters respond more quickly to calls and ease what he called a “staffing crisis.”
The fire department has one full-time firefighter and three paid on-premise firefighters available to respond to emergencies 24 hours a day Monday through Friday. A fifth will be on premise during the weekend.
The number of volunteer firefighters has decreased in Milton, and the department was struggling to keep up with calls, Rhodes said.
It took the department 13 minutes to respond to a Dec. 26 residential fire in Milton, and the Janesville Fire Department beat Milton to its own fire, Rhodes said.
Earlier this month, one fire truck with two people responded to a vehicle crash 35 minutes after the call.
The staffing change will speed up response times for the department that averaged 3.8 calls a day last month – the volume of a full-time station, he said.
“We’re blessed to have the good fire department that we have,” he said. “We’ve just got to figure out a way to get the trucks out the door.”
Moving that many firefighters to round-the-clock shifts will put the department $30,000 over budget, but money from other areas, including unrealized state funds, employee insurance funds, will help offset that, said city Finance Director Dan Nelson.
Rhodes said he hopes the new setup will last for the next few years. After that, he said a full-time department with multiple full-time firefighters likely will be needed.
Commission member Bill Wilson said the commission will want a report in a few months to see whether the staffing change is helping firefighters respond more quickly to calls.
In September 2019 the commission approved the hiring of three full-time firefighters (paramedics). At that time, the commission approved a staffing model that had one paramedic per shift at the station. In addition, one part-time member was at the station 24/7, one part-time member was at the station for 8 hours during the day Monday-Friday, and one part-time member was at the station 48 hours during the weekend. Three part-time members were paid to be on standby during the weekend.
