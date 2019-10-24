Police are searching for a suspect in robberies Wednesday night at Casey’s General Store in Milton and Stop-N-Go in Janesville.
According to a Milton Police Department news release, a male suspect entered the general store at 9:21 p.m. at 464 S. John Paul Road. He displayed a handgun and was given an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes. The suspect fled the store on foot.
According to a news release issued by the Milton Police Department at 10:12 a.m. Thursday, the suspect is described as a white male in his mid to late 20s, about 6 feet tall with a thin build and short blonde hair. He was seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt and black shoes.
The same man is suspected of robbing Stop-N-Go in Janesville about three hours later.
The Janesville and Milton police departments are collaborating on the investigation.
Janesville police officers responded at 12:01 a.m. Thursday to a robbery at Stop-N-Go convenience store at 3515 E. Milwaukee St., according to Janesville Police Department news release.
At about 11:57 p.m. Wednesday, the robber entered the store and demanded money while displaying a handgun. He was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot before officers arrived, according to the JPD news release.
Anyone with information relating to these robberies is asked to call the police. The Milton Police Department asks that you call the Milton Police Department through the Rock County 911 Communications Center at 608-757-2244.
The phone number for the Janesville Police Department is 608-755-3100. You can also call Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit anonymous tips using the P3 App.
