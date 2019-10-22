YMCA to host dinner
The YMCA of Northern Rock County is hosting a dinner at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at The Armory in Janesville,. Proceeds from the event will go toward the YMCA Annual Campaign.
Donations to the Annual Campaign provide financial assistance to kids and families from the community.
“Throughout Rock County, countless people know the Y. But there’s so much more to our Y than one might think,” said Angie Bolson, CEO of the YMCA OF Northern Rock County. “The Y is more than a gym. It’s a cause. As a non-profit organization, we’re dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the nation’s health and well-being, and giving back and providing support to our neighbors.”
The event will include a sit-down dinner, wine from Timber Hill Winery in Milton, silent auction, cash bar and music from Gary the Band.
Tickets for the event are $30 or two for $50 and can be purchased at either location or online at www.ymcajanesville.org.
