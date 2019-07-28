As a parent, you want your child to be happy, safe and well cared for. Childcare is expensive, and for some families, help is available. If you need help paying for child care while you work, Wisconsin Shares could help! Wisconsin Shares helps income-eligible families pay for child care so they can work, go to school, or participate in approved work training programs. Who can use Wisconsin Shares? It depends on the number of people in your household and total monthly income when you apply.
The Wisconsin Shares Child Care Subsidy Program supports low-income working families by paying a portion of the cost of quality child care. Good early child care can lead to healthier, more productive adults.
To find out if you are eligible and to get application information, go to www.access.wisconsin.gov and click “Am I Eligible”, or call the local agency at: 1-888-794-5556.
