“I’m calling about your ad,” said the caller named Carol.
I didn’t remember placing an ad until she reminded me that I was looking for a lift chair.
“Yes, yes,” I replied, thinking wow, people do respond to classified ads.
I wanted to know more about the chair but didn’t want to ask too many questions, which I almost always do.
I asked how old the chair was. Carol wasn’t sure. Her brother had been given the chair.
I asked what condition the chair was in and she said it was in good condition.
That’s what I had wanted: A lift chair in good condition.
I asked Carol what price she wanted for the chair.
“We don’t want anything for it,” she replied.
I was scared. The chair could not be in good condition. Something had to be drastically wrong, something that I could not imagine.
I said I would see if I could get a truck and a time to pick up the chair.
Members of my family didn’t believe it. Something had to be wrong with the chair.
Still, I couldn’t help but wonder at the power of a classified ad. Two strangers connected. One who wanted to help someone and another who it turns out wanted to help that someone helping another someone. Kindness still exists.
If nothing else, the call gave me a much needed lift, which I told my husband, who said that’s nice, then added, “You’re not funny.”
I called Carol again, asked a few more questions and even asked her to text a photo, which she did.
In the meantime, I received another phone call about another chair, which was $750. These chairs can be $1,000 or more. I knew $750 was a fair price but as the second caller said free of charge is hard to beat.
Another person texted me a photo of a chair. It too looked good.
A fourth person texted me a photo of a chair lift, not a chair.
And just now a fifth person called.
But on Sunday we had picked up our chair.
After seeing someone take multiple attempts to go from his TV chair to standing, I sought out a lift chair. I decided to try a classified ad because these chairs are expensive and sometimes not used much at all.
When family members picked up and delivered the chair, they found nothing wrong with it. The chair is being put to good use.
It was a Christmas miracle thanks to a classified advertisement.
I should probably remind you that I work for a newspaper, but I confess even I doubted the power of a classified ad. This season, I am a believer.
