Defensive breakdowns in the second half proved to be the difference maker in Milton’s game against Oregon on Friday.
The Panthers put up 44-second half points as Oregon defeated the Milton boys basketball team, 64-59, in a Badger South Conference game Friday, Dec. 13, in Oregon.
Milton led at the half 22-20 and upped its offensive production in the second half with 37 points, but Oregon more than doubled its first half scoring with 44 points after the break.
“We just had countless breakdowns defensively,” Milton head coach Alex Olson said. “When we needed to be disciplined, whether it was on baseline-out of bounds plays, defending back cuts, post positioning, we just had breakdowns.”
Milton (1-4, 0-2) led 52-51 with 3 minutes, 20 seconds to play, but the Panthers (3-2, 1-1) closed out the game on a 13-7 run.
For the second straight game, sophomore guard Jack Campion scored over 25 points. Campion finished with a game-high 27 against the Panthers. He recorded 26 points against Edgerton on Dec. 9.
“Once you get to conference games, everything gets a little harder, but Jack’s been here before,” Olson said. “He did some really nice things.”
Junior Ethan Burrows and senior Cole Kudrna both scored eight points for the Red Hawks. Sophomore Tommy Widner added seven points in the defeat.
The Red Hawks hosted conference rival Fort Atkinson (1-3, 0-2) Tuesday, Dec. 17, in Milton, but results were not available by publication time.
Milton will take on Monona Grove (1-3, 1-1) on the road Friday, Dec. 20, at 7:15 p.m.
