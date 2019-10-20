The Milton football team will host an opening-round Division 2 playoff game Friday against La Crosse Central at Anderson Field at 7 p.m. The Red Hawks will play as the No. 3 seed, while La Crosse Central will play as the No. 6 seed.
Milton goes into the matchup with an 8-1 overall record. The Red Hawks finished 6-1 in the Badger South Conference, earning a share of the conference title.
La Crosse Central heads into the game with an overall record of 5-4. The winner of the game in Milton will play the winner of No. 2 Waunakee and No. 7 Monona Grove.
Hartford is the top seed in the Red Hawks’ regional and will take on Oregon in opening-round action.
