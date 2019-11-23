Individuals of all ages and families are encouraged to construct gingerbread houses or buildings and enter them in the 6th annual gingerbread contest at Hoard Historical Museum, 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson.
Gingerbread bakers may enter in one of four categories:
- Original building design by kit;
- Original building design by scratch;
- Building replica design by kit;
- Building replica design by scratch.
Building replica designs are inspired by real buildings, such as your own house, a church in town, or the White House in Washington, D.C., as well as fictional buildings such as Winnie the Pooh’s treehouse, the castle from Disney’s “Frozen,” or the Emerald City from the “Wizard of Oz.”
Original building designs are not found in real life or in fiction.
Gingerbread creations must take the form of a house or a building and they must be decorated by edible materials but non-edible interior support structure material may be used. Houses must be placed on a sturdy board base no larger than 24 inches by 24 inches, and they must weigh less than 40 pounds.
Each gingerbread entry also needs a completed entry form.
The fee to enter the contest is $10 per building entry. Entry fees pay for judges and fund awards.
To enter this exhibit and contest, bring completed gingerbread house, entry fee, completed registration form, and list of all materials used in constructing the gingerbread structure to the museum.
Registration will be from Tuesday, Dec., 3-Saturday, Dec. 7, during regular museum hours or contact museum staff for an alternate time. For more specifications and requirements, pick up an entry form packet at the Hoard Historical Museum, visit the museum’s website, www.hoardmuseum.org, or send an email request to info@hoardmuseum.org.
The Holiday Gingerbread House Exhibit will be open for viewing from Tuesday, Dec. 10, through Saturday, Dec. 14, 9:30-4:30 p.m.
Awards will be announced at the museum’s annual Holiday Open House event on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. Awards will be given to the first-, second-, and third-place winners in each category, as well as a “People’s Choice” award, which will be voted on from Tuesday, Dec. 10- Friday, Dec. 13 from 9:30-4:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9:30-1 p.m.
