Three Milton wrestlers appeared in wiwrestling.com’s latest Division 1 rankings.
Sophomore Riley Nilo is the third ranked wrestler in state at 106 pounds. He moved one spot down from the previous polls.
Kaukauna freshman Greyson Clark is currently the top ranked wrestler in the weight class.
Freshman Royce Nilo moved up from the honorable mention’s list to the ninth-ranked wrestler at 113 pounds.
Senior Jordan Hergert was an honorable mention in the 285-pound weight class.
At the Red Hawks’ most recent meet, the Al Dvorak Invitational, Riley Nilo came away with Milton’s best placement.
He finished sixth in his weight class, losing in the fifth-place match via injury. The defeat moved Nilo to 17-3 on the season.
Royce Nilo won two of his four matches at the Al Dvorak. Hergert also collected a 2-2 mark at the invtiational.
The trio all picked up wins in the Red Hawks’ most recent dual, a 48-33 conference victory over Oregon.
Riley Nilo earned a forfeit at 106 pounds, while Royce Nilo picked up a 32-second pin in the 113-pound bout. Hergert found a win in the 220-pound match with a fall 14 seconds in the match.
The victory over the Cheesemakers moved Milton to 3-0 in conference duals.
The Red Hawks’ early season success has Milton in the honorable mention portion of the Division 1 team rankings.
Conference rival Stoughton is currently the top -ranked team in the state.
Milton will looks to keep its undefeated streak in conference going when the Red Hawks take on Watertown in a Badger South dual Friday, Jan. 3, in Watertown at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.