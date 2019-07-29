Nancy Lee Gallun, age 84, of Janesville passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019, at her daughter's home. Nancy was born on September 30, 1934, to Harold and Bernedine (Simmons) Pilz in Monroe, Wisconsin. Nancy graduated from Monroe High School in 1952 and went on to become an accomplished pianist and violinist, receiving a music scholarship to Carroll College. There she met her husband Jack Gallun, who was attending college on the GI Bill after serving in Korea. They were married on June 16, 1956. Nancy was president of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and spent summers working at the Lake Lawn Lodge in Delavan. She began her teaching career at Roosevelt Elementary School in 1956 and continued to teach in the Janesville School District for 33 years. She was also the organist for Saint Mary Church in Milton.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Sarah (Dave) Rydberg and Becky Masotti; her grandchildren: Sarah Masotti (Trevor Muth), Josh and Emma Rydberg; great-grandson Connor Lee Masotti, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; brother and sister-in-law Bud and Nancy Pilz, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bob and Mitzi Schultz.
A special thanks to Gift of the Heart Homecare and Agrace Hospice. At Nancy’s request there will be no services. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers and condolences, please make donations to Project 16:49, serving Rock County’s homeless teens. 16 hours and 49 minutes: The time between school ending one day and starting the next.
