The Milton boys swimming team was unable to advance any swimmers to the state meet at a WIAA Division 1 sectional Saturday, Feb. 15, at Beloit Memorial High School.
Milton placed ninth at the 11-team invitational with 115 points, while Muskego took first with 385 points.
Sophomore Ryker Bailey recorded the Red Hawks’ best finish of the sectional with a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.60 seconds.
Bailey also took eighth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.72.
In the 100-yard freestyle, senior Cole Witt placed eighth with a 50.8. He also came in ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:05.52.
Senior Devin Woodcock capped off his swim career with a pair of top-12 finishes. He finished 11th in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:11.82. In the 100-yard backstroke he placed 12th with a 1:02.06.
Other top-20 individual finishes for Milton included: Freshman Gavin Bartels (16th in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke), sophomore Rider Jarzen (17th in the 50-yard freestyle and 18th in the 100-yard freestyle), sophomore Erik Schultz (17th in the 500-yard freestyle) and freshman Brady Case (500-yard freestyle).
In the 200-yard medley relay Bailey, Bartels, Witt and Woodcock placed eighth with a time of 1:46.16. The same four also took eighth in the 400-yard freestyle with a 3:30.08.
