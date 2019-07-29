By Kim McDarison
An 1,800-square-foot pavilion will soon be built in Veterans Park, 440 Hilltop Drive. The structure will be placed north of the park’s war memorials, at the corner of Hilltop Drive and Orchard Row. An anticipated completion date is Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, with a dedication ceremony, giving the asset to the city, planned for Memorial Day, May 25, 2020, Richard “Dick” Fry, a founding member of the volunteer group working to build the project, said.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held July 24.
Heavy equipment needed to start construction will be moved onsite today (Aug. 1), Fry said.
Mike Fredrick and Jarrett Goodman also are founding members of the volunteer group.
The idea originated with Fry, Fredrick said, and was embraced by group members as a way to enjoy the park’s war memorials during inclement weather.
“We wanted to do it just out of respect for the people who served,” Fredrick said during a phone interview conducted in June.
Hosted by the City of Milton, the groundbreaking ceremony was attended by about 30 members of the community, including members of the city’s staff, common council and the Parks and Recreation Commission, as well as several donors to the project.
Plans to build the pavilion were approved by the city’s Plan Commission on June 4, and fundraising began on June 15, Fry said.
Costs and fundraising
A total cost of the project is estimated at $280,000 and about half has been pledged through in-kind donations, Fry said. A cash goal of $138,000 has been set, he added.
City of Milton Finance Director Dan Nelson told those attending the groundbreaking ceremony that the city had already collected nearly $73,000 in cash donations.
During the ceremony, Fry said a fundraising goal of $80,000 was set for July. He anticipated a large donation arriving in time to meet the month-end goal, he said. He hoped to see cash donations reach $100,000 by the end of August, he added.
Initial costs for the project were estimated at $250,00, Fry said, but during the site plan review in June, the city requested some additional parking stalls. The project will add 12 new stalls along Orchard Row. Six stalls are in place on Hilltop Drive, making 18 stalls available. More handicapped parking will be included within the additional stalls, Fry said. Some curb and gutter work, along with landscaping, also were added to the scope of the project.
Other project additions included a sanitary sewer manhole and a bubbler, Fry said.
During the groundbreaking ceremony, those in attendance learned that a tree located near the project site would need to be removed. Its root system would likely damage new concrete would the tree be allowed to stay, Fry said.
He hoped project funding would allow for the purchase of a replacement tree to be planted somewhere within the city, he said.
In-kind donors have been very generous, Fry said, adding approximately $150,000 have been pledged through labor and materials. Dan Vickerman, president of Milton-based Construction Options, Inc., has donated time and materials and will serve as onsite general manager, Fry said.
Signage at Veterans Park shares information about making donations and lists 16 in-kind donors, Fry said.
“We have great contractors working on this project; I couldn’t ask for better,” he added.
Make a donation
Those interested in donating can do so through the city (608-868-6900, ext. 5), or by contacting founding members: Fry, 608-751-1855; Fredrick, 608-289-8630, or Goodman, 608-289-4292. A donation form is available at city hall, 710 S. Janesville St.
Checks should be made to the City of Milton.
Names of donors pledging $1,000 or more will be listed on a plaque at the pavilion.
Donation levels include: 5-star: $20,000 or more; 4-star: $15,000 to $19,999; 3-star: $10,000 to $14,999; 2-star: $5,000 to $9,999; 1-star: $1,000 to $4,999, and patriot: $1 to $999.
