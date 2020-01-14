Milton’s 200-yard freestyle relay was crowned Rock County champions Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Rock County Championships in Beloit.
Two days earlier freshman Gavin Bartels finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke, but the Milton boys swimming team was defeated by Monona Grove, 100-68, in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Monona.
At the Rock County Championships, the Red Hawks finished fourth with 406 points, while Beloit Memorial won with 709 points.
Milton had one first-place finish, the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Bartels, sophomore Ryker Bailey, senior Devin Woodcock and senior Cole Witt. The group clocked in with the top-time of 1 minute, 38.88 seconds.
The same Red Hawk relay team placed third in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:52.17.
Bailey also had second and third-place individual finishes in Beloit. Bailey was the runner up in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.12. He placed third in the 100-yard butterfly with a 57.88.
Witt finished third in the 100-yard freestyle with a 52.33, less than a second short of first-place (51.73). Witt finished fourth in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:13.87 as well.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Bartels finished fifth, timing in at 1:13.76.
Six-place finishes for Milton included: Sophomore Jarzen Rider in the 50-yard freestyle (25.59) and sophomore Erik Schultz in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:55.86.
Monona Grove 100, Milton 68
Bartels’ clocked in with a time of 1:13.5 in the 100-yard breaststroke to lead the Red Hawks to their 68 points.
Milton also had the second and third-place finishers in the race.
Woodcock placed second with a time of 1:14.42 and sophomore James Axe timed in at 1:23.86.
Witt took second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:21.08. Woodcock came in third in the event with a 2:27.13.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Schultz was the runner-up with a time of 5:58.17.
Bailey finished second in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking in at 58.19.
The Red Hawks also had three relays take second: Bailey, Bartels, Witt and Woodcock in the 200-yard medley relay (1:52.26), freshman Brady Case, Axe, Schultz and senior Bradley Martino in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:52.20) and Witt, Woodcock, Bartels and Bailey in the 400-yard freestyle (3:49.60).
Milton will take on Madison Edgewood in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Madison at 6 p.m.
