The streak looked like it had a chance of coming to an end.
Fort Atkinson trailed by one point with just over eight minutes left, but Milton finished off the game on a 17-8 run to earn a 63-53 win over the host Blackhawks in a Badger South Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Fort Atkinson.
With the win, the Red Hawks avoided being on the wrong end of the Blackhawks’ snapping their 56-game losing streak in conference.
“We battled, I would say the story of tonight was that we battled,” Milton head coach Stacy Skemp said. “We came out on top in both halves and that’s what you have to do this time of the season.”
With the loss, the Blackhawks’ Badger South losing streak extended to 57 games.
“I thought we played at the pace we wanted to,” Fort Atkinson head coach Michael Rajsich said. “The first game we really struggled against the press, tonight we really took care of it. Our turnovers were way down. We did struggle a little bit defensively rebounding it.
“Overall, I thought we played well.”
Fort Atkinson took control early, earning a 14-5 lead with 10 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the first half after a 3-pointer from sophomore Taylor Marquart.
Milton was held to just one field goal the first 8:14 of the first half.
The Red Hawks got their offense flowing near the middle of the first half and took their first lead of the game at 26-24 with 1:47 left until half.
“I think shots starting falling and our offensive flow was better,” said Skemp on the offensive turnaround. “We weren’t cutting at the right time, too many cutters. We were just out of rhythm.
Milton went into the locker room up 28-27.
The Red Hawks led 40-33 with 11:42 left in the game after a 3-pointer from senior Abbie Campion, but the Blackhawks went on a 12-6 run to make it a one-possession game at 46-45 with 8:07 remaining.
It was as close as Fort Atkinson got.
Milton senior Alex Rodenberg scored five straight points to extend the lead to 51-45. She also hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final five minutes of the game to help the Red Hawks close out the contest.
Rodenberg scored all 11 of her points in the second half.
“It just wasn’t falling in the first half, but I kept shooting,” Rodenberg said. “Once it starts to fall, energy picks up and you get more into it.”
Campion scored a team-high 12 points for Milton.
Edgewood 65, Milton 44
Milton (6-12, 3-7) continued Badger South Conference play with a 65-44 defeat versus Madison Edgewood Saturday, Feb. 1, at Milton High School.
Campion scored a team-high 11 points in the defeat. Rodenberg and senior Abbey Falk added seven and six points, respectively.
Milton and Monona Grove matched up in a conference game Tuesday, Feb. 4, but results were not available by publication time. The Red Hawks will host Stoughton in Badger South basketball Friday, Feb. 7, at 7:15 p.m.
